Sushant Death Case: Shruti Modi's lawyer claims she had offered to quit after knowing about actor taking drugs

Sushant Singh Rajput's business manager Shruti Modi has been under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate as well as the Central Bureau of Investigation. She has been interrogated by the agencies for a couple of times in connection to money laundering and alleged murder in the late actor's death case. Shruti Modi's lawyer recently claimed that she had offered to quit her job after she came to know about the actor's involvement in drugs.

Talking to TOI, Shruti Modi's lawyer Ashok Saraogi said, "When she found out about it after 10 days of joining, Shruti decided to quit but Sushant told her to stay back and told her that he will not be party to it. So she continued to work as his manager on this condition."

He also said that Shruti's name is being dragged in the case by the family while she is not directly involved. he said, "It is possible that she did not follow the instructions of the sister, so they may have some grievances. They wanted certain account details from her which she declined to part with." Saraogi further shared that Sushant's sister Priyanka had spent the actor's money in 2019. He said, "Sushant's sister Priyanka had spent his money in April 2019"

On the other hand, there have been claims from Rhea Chakraborty's side that Sushant was not in good terms with his family. However, the late actor had named his sister Priyanka as a nominee in his investments in a private bank just a month before his death. According to the screenshot of chats shared between Sushant and his investment planner, the actor had discussed making her sister Priyanka Singh a nominee.

According to the chat, the bank executive replied to Sushant the next day saying he will come for his signature on the form and on which email ID he should share the form. Even the bank record of one of the bank accounts of Sushant revealed that Priyanka was made the nominee. Meanwhile, the chats between Sushant and Priyanka Singh also revealed that she was aware of the mental condition of the late actor.

