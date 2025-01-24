Sunny Deol's much-awaited pan-India film 'Jaat' locks its release date | Check new poster

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A teaser was also unveiled by its makers last month.

After the grand success of Gadar 2, actor Sunny Deol is all set to rock the big screens again with his next movie, which is a pan-India film, titled Jaat. The makers of the film along with the actor released a new poster along with its release date. The film has locked April 10, 2025, as its theatrical release date. Jaat is a pan-India film and will hit the big screens in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Gopichand Malineni and Sunny Deol took to social media to share the exciting news about the release of Jaat. "#JAAT GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON APRIL 10th In Hindi, Telugu and Tamil MASS FEAST GUARANTEED Directed by @dongopichand Produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafactory A @musicthaman Mass Beat," the actor wrote on his social media handle.

See the poster:

In the film's teaser, unveiled in December 2024, fans got a glimpse of the actor wielding a bazooka, hinting at the explosive action sequences that await. The film is expected to showcase thrilling stunts and jaw-dropping action scenes, with Deol leading the charge in a style only he can bring to the screen.

More deet about the film

Jaat boasts an ensemble cast with Sunny Deol leading the charge alongside Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Regina Cassandra in key roles. The film is set to showcase a gripping story packed with drama, while the action sequences promise to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The teaser, which runs for just over a minute, includes intense moments such as characters being crushed by dumbbells, flying police officers, and dramatic confrontations. Sunny Deol's character is introduced as a menacing figure, initially seen chained up, before unleashing his fury on his enemies.

Randeep Hooda is expected to play the antagonist, raising the stakes for the protagonist in this action-packed drama. With stunning visuals captured by cinematographer Rishi Punjabi and music composed by Thaman S, Jaat is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

(With ANI inputs)

