Sunjay Kapur property row: SC appoints former CJI DY Chandrachud as mediator, matter to be heard in August

New Delhi:

In the dispute over property following the death of Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and Sona Group owner Sanjay Kapur, the Supreme Court has appointed former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud as the mediator in the matter. All parties agreed to go for mediation.

The Supreme Court also directed that none of the parties will make any statements to the media or post anything related to the case on social media.

The matter will now be heard by the Supreme Court again in August.

This is a developing story.