Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Sunjay Kapur property row: SC appoints former CJI DY Chandrachud as mediator, matter to be heard in August

Sunjay Kapur property row: SC appoints former CJI DY Chandrachud as mediator, matter to be heard in August

Reported ByAtul Bhatia  Edited ByAnindita Mukhopadhyay  
Published: ,Updated:

The Supreme Court appointed former CJI DY Chandrachud as mediator in the property dispute linked to late businessman Sanjay Kapur. All parties agreed to mediation, and the next hearing will take place in August.

SC directs mediation in Sunjay Kapur property case
SC directs mediation in Sunjay Kapur property case Image Source : ANI
New Delhi:

In the dispute over property following the death of Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and Sona Group owner Sanjay Kapur, the Supreme Court has appointed former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud as the mediator in the matter. All parties agreed to go for mediation.

The Supreme Court also directed that none of the parties will make any statements to the media or post anything related to the case on social media.

The matter will now be heard by the Supreme Court again in August.

This is a developing story.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment
Sunjay Kapur
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\