Image Source : TWITTER/@ISA_GANSER South Korean actress Song Yoo-jung dies at 26

South Korean actress Song Yoo-jung passed away on Saturday. She was just 26 and was laid to rest on Monday. Her talent agency Sublime Artist Agency announced the sad news on social media. Sharing her picture, the post revealed that Song has been a part of many iconic films and her passion for acting was unmatched. The cause of the death hasn't be given.

The post read, "Actor Song Yoo-jung has left us. Yoo Jeong-i has always been our friend who gave happiness with a bright smile, and she was a wonderful actor who played her roles with a passion more than anyone else."

Song Yoo-jung starred in shows like Make a Wish, Golden Rainbow, School 2017, Dear My Name and others. She was a popular name in the South Korean entertainment industry. She also appeared in multiple music videos and advertisements.

Many young South Korean stars have earlier died by suicide. While it is have confirmed how Song breathed her last, the rumours are doing rounds. In 2017, the popular boy band SHINee's lead singer Kim Jong-hyun died by suicide. He was 27. Later in 2019, actress and K-pop star Sulli also died by suicide. She was 25. Her friend Goo Hara was also found dead a few days ago. She was 28.