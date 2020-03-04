Sophie Turner on Priyanka Chopra's stardom in India: They worship her over there

Sophie Turner is all praise for sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra was recently showered with praises by her sister-in-law and Games of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. In an interview with Elle US, Sophie went overboard in her appreciation for the Bollywood actress. She opened up on being a part of the Jonas family and talked about getting two 'built-in girlfriends' in sisters-in-law Priyanka and Danielle Jonas.

Talking about her camaraderie with Priyanka, Sophie said that it's a sort of crazy with her. Calling her ''biggest thing in India right now'', Sophie said, ''With Pri, especially, it’s kind of crazy. You have to remind yourself that she’s basically had a 20-year career in Bollywood already. She’s like the biggest thing in India right now''.

Talking about Priyanka's stardom, Sophie said, ''When we went there for her and Nick’s wedding, we were treated like royalty. They worship her over there''.

“It’s kinda crazy. But she’s just the nicest person, and they live, like, 10 minutes away. And even though Kevin and Danielle live in New Jersey, we see them all the time. It’s like we’re all one big family, because the boys are best friends,” Sophie added.

Sophie and her singer husband Joe Jonas attended Priyanka and Nick's wedding in Umaid Bhawan, Jodhpur in December 2018. The royal wedding had all the Indian ceremonies including mehendi and sangeet. The wedding grabbed eyeballs from across the globe for being an extravagant affair.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception

For the unversed, Priyanka will next be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao.