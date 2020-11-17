Sonu Sood's fan worships him like god, shares video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SONU_SOOD Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood has been the talk of the town in the past few months for helping thousands of people reach home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to his humantarian work the actor was given a title 'Messiah' by his fans and made him even more popular as a celebrity.

Sonu is not just loved by his fans but some of them even worship him. Yes, recently a user tweeted a video of his little temple at home which features Sonu's framed picture alongside the idols of god. As soon as the actor came across the video, he tweeted reacting on the same and won a million hearts once again.

Sonu wrote, "Meri jagah yahaan nahi… Sirf aapke dilon mein honi chahiye (My place is not here… I should have a place in your hearts)."

Sonu who recently has been appointed as the Punjab state icon is also writing a book on his experience of working for people during lockdown. The book will be titled "I Am No Messiah", and will be written in first person, revealing the emotional challenges the actor faced while extending help.

"People have been very kind and have lovingly named me messiah. But I really do believe that I am no messiah. I simply do what my heart tells me to. It is our responsibility as human beings to be compassionate and help each other," Sonu shared.

The book, which will be co-written by Meena Iyer, is expected to be out in December.

"I want to thank god for making me a catalyst in helping the migrants. While my heart beats in Mumbai, after this movement I feel a part of me lives in the villages of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttarakhand and various other states, where I have now found new friends and made deep connections. I have decided to put these experiences and stories that are embedded in my soul forever, in a book," Sonu had previously said.

With inputs from IANS.