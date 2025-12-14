Soha Ali Khan reviews 'not-so-single' Kunal Kemmu's Single Papa: 'You'll laugh, you'll cry...' Soha Ali Khan reviewed her husband Kunal Kemmu's comedy drama series Single Papa. She praised both the show's storyline and his performance. Take a look at the post here.

New Delhi:

Actress Soha Ali Khan recently shared her excitement after binge-watching her husband Kunal Kemmu's web series Single Papa. By sharing a social media post on Friday night, Soha described the Netflix show as a heartwarming watch.

For the unversed, the comedy-drama series is created by Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani. Besides Kunal Kemmu, it features Manoj Pahwa, Prajakta Koli, Neha Dhupia, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and others in key roles. The series has been receiving praise from both fans and critics alike.

Soha Ali Khan reviews Kunal Kemmu's Single Papa

Taking to Instagram, Soha Ali Khan shared a video of herself and Kunal binge-watching the show together and enjoying one of the songs from Single Papa. She captioned the post as, "Binge-watching single papa with the not-so-single but immensely talented papa himself ! It made my heart full - the story, the performances ... you will laugh, you will cry and then you will laugh again - it has all the feels #singlepapa on @netflix_in now (sic)."

Internet reacts to Kunal Kemmu's Single Papa

Social media users quickly reacted to Soha's post, sharing their thoughts on the Netflix show Single Papa. One user wrote, "Superb show! @kunalkemmu was the best choice for Amul’s papa (sic)." Another added, "A very beautiful and heartwarming movie.worth watching (sic)." Celebrities, including Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza, and Mithila Palkar, also reacted to the post with a like. The post has garnered more than 2.3 million views and over 65.4K likes ever since it was shared.

All you need to know about Netflix's show Single Papa

Kunal Kemmu's show Single Papa follows the story of a newly-divorced man, Gaurav Gehlot, who aspires to become a father. The plot continues when he finds a baby in the back of his car. The show explores the adoption process and societal norms to become a single father.

Also Read: Dhurandhar actor Arjun Rampal confirms engagement to longtime partner Gabriella Demetriades: 'We're engaged'