Dhurandhar actor Arjun Rampal confirms engagement to longtime partner Gabriella Demetriades: 'We're engaged'

Dhurandhar actor Arjun Rampal surprised fans by announcing his engagement to longtime partner Gabriella Demetriades during a candid conversation on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast. The couple appeared on the show, where they offered a glimpse into their personal lives.

Rhea Chakraborty released the podcast trailer on Saturday, captioning it, "Congratulations to the coolest couple in town @gabriellademetriades @rampal72 (sic)." In the trailer, viewers came to know that Arjun Rampal is engaged to South African model and fashion designer Gabriella Demetriades.

For the unversed, Arjun and Gabriella have been together for several years. They reportedly began dating in 2018, welcomed their first son, Arik, in 2019, and their second son, Ariv, in 2023.

What's inside Rhea Chakraborty's podcast trailer?

In the trailer, Gabriella Demetriades can be heard talking about love. She said, "Love comes with conditions. If the person behaves in a certain way, they get my approval or love. But when you have a child, you can't do that, right?"

She also added, "It's not like I am going after him because he is really hot… or I hope he didn’t say that about me." In response, Arjun said, "I went after her because she was hot. Then I realised there’s a little more to it than just the hotness."

During the same conversation, Gabriella said, "We are not married now, but who knows?" To which Rampal immediately added, "We are engaged," which led to a surprised reaction from Rhea Chakraborty.

Watch the trailer video below:

It must be noted that the full episode is scheduled to be out on December 14, 2025, at 7 pm.

Arjun Rampal's work front

The 53-year-old actor Arjun Rampal was recently seen in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar alongside Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and others. His portrayal of Major Iqbal received widespread attention from viewers. He was also featured in Netflix's crime thriller Rana Naidu alongside Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati and others.

