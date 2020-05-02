Saturday, May 02, 2020
     
Soha Ali Khan urges people to help migrant workers hit by lockdown

Soha Ali Khan has joined the initiative to provide ration to 50,000 migrant workers stuck in Dharavi slums without income and food.

New Delhi Updated on: May 02, 2020 22:13 IST
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan urged her followers to help her in providing rations to 50,000 migrant workers 

Actress Soha Ali Khan has extended her help to migrant workers in Dharavi slums. Urging her fans and followers to join the initiative in providing rations to 50,000 migrant workers during the lockdown, Soha tweeted: "Covid 19 has struck Dharavi, Asia's largest slum in Mumbai. The only way to stop it spreading is if people stay home. Please support us to provide rations to 50,000 migrant workers without income and food during the lockdown. Click on the link to donate".

Recently in an interview, Soha said that the lockdown has brought her closer to her family than ever. The actress said that during this lockdown, she is trying new and interesting activities with husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, and daughter Inaaya.

"Family to me always comes first! In the times of lockdown, your family is what is going to keep you together by supporting you and making you laugh or be your partners in fun. The lockdown has brought us closer than ever. Kunal and I make sure that we engage ourselves with some or the other interesting activity," IANS quoted her as saying.

"We try to indulge Inaaya in various activities such as drawing, puzzles, colouring, learning the alphabet or numbers, and sometimes we gaze out of windows and play the 'I spot' game from the balcony," she added.



