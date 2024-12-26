Simran Singh, famous Instagram influencer and RJ from Jammu, dies by suicide at 25 in Gurugram

Follow us on Image Source : SIMRAN SINGH'S INSTAGRAM Famous RJ from Jammu Simran Singh was found dead in her Gurugram apartment

Famous RJ and social media influencer Simran Singh has died. According to Gurugram police sources, she committed suicide by hanging herself on Wednesday night. The body of 25-year-old Simran has been found in her flat in Gurugram. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot so far.

According to the Gurugram police, Simran lived on rent in a flat in Gurugram Sector 47. It is being told that a young man also lived with her, who informed the police about this. After conducting the post-mortem of the body, the police handed it over to Simran's family on Thursday.

Simran was a resident of Nanak Nagar in Jammu

According to reports, Simran was a resident of Nanak Nagar in Jammu, her family members have been contacted in this regard. Her father's name is Jaswinder. According to the police, on receiving the information, she was taken to Park Hospital in the area, where doctors declared her dead. A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is being done.

Simran has more than 6 lakh followers on Instagram

According to the information, she had a distinct identity during her work as an RJ in Radio Mirchi, she left Radio Mirchi in the year 2021. Currently, she used to upload videos on her social media account and also did some freelancing work. More than 6 lakh people followed her on her Instagram.

