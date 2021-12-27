Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DILSHEHNAAZ Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh shot at after he joins BJP; escapes unhurt

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh alias Sukh was shot at after he took the political plunge and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to media reports, two unidentified armed persons allegedly shot at him near Jandiala Guru area in Amritsar at around 8.30 PM on Saturday evening. The incident took place when Santokh was on his way back from Amritsar to Beas.

In his statement to the police, he alleged that his gunmen wanted to go to the washroom and therefore, he stopped his car near Gurdaspuria dhaba. While he was alone in the car at the driver's seat two people on the bike stopped near his car and fired at him. Reportedly, he rolled down the windows to identify the two men and that is when he was shot at. His gunmen hurled bricks at them after hearing gunshots but they fled. He immediately informed Jandiala Guru police and a team of cops reached the spot.

Harpreet Singh, Station House Officer, Jandiala Guru police station, said the police recovered four empty shells from the spot. Punjab police said the case seemed suspicious, and the investigation is on.

Meanwhile, his daughter Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh. She has not been very active on social media ever since the demise of actor Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth had died of a heart attack at the age of 40. He last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz.