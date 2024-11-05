‘Sharda Sinha's demise is irreparable loss for music world’: PM Modi pays tribute to noted singer

Follow us on Image Source : ANI (FILE IMAGE) Popular folk singer Sharda Sinha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (November 5) expressed grief over the demise of noted folk singer Sharda Sinha, who breathed her last at AIIMS Delhi today. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister said Sinha's demise is an irreparable loss for the music world.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha Ji. Her Maithili and Bhojpuri folk songs have been very popular for the last several decades. The echo of her melodious songs associated with the great festival of faith, Chhath, will always remain," he said.

"Her demise is an irreparable loss for the music world. My condolences are with her family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister added.





Significantly, apart from the Prime Minister, leaders across the political fraternity continued to extend their condolences on the demise of the popular folk singer.

On X (formerly Twitter), Union Home Minister Amit Shah remembered Sinha for her remarkable contribution to the field of Indian music. He said Sinha gave new heights to Indian music with her melodious voice for more than five decades.

"Sharda Sinha ji, famous as Bihar Kokila, made Maithili and Bhojpuri folk songs popular among the masses and kept mesmerizing the film world as a playback singer. The folk traditions of Purvanchal seem incomplete without her voice. On this great festival of Chhath, her voice will definitely make the devotees even more emotional," the Union Home Minister stated.

"My condolences are with his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," he added.





Significantly, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his condolences over the demise of the popular singer. He remembered Sinha as a multi-talented folk singer who made Bhojpuri language popular among the masses.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of Shrimati Sharda Sinha Ji. She was a multi-talented folk singer who made Bhojpuri language popular among the masses. People will remember her songs for a long time. With her demise, the world of folk music has lost an influential voice. In this hour of grief, I express my condolences to her bereaved family and fans. Om Shanti," the Defence Minister said.





It is pertinent to note that folk singer Sharda Sinha passed away at AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday. The hospital said in a statement that Sharda Sinha passed away at 9.20 pm due to refractory shock as a result of septicemia. She was on ventilator support for the last few days.