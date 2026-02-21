Shakira India Tour 2026: Grammy winner to perform after 19 years; know dates, venues and ticket details

New Delhi:

There's a good news for music lovers! Global icon and Grammy winner Shakira is set to return to India after 19 years. The 'Hips Don't Lie singer will perform in Mumbai and Delhi this year.

The tour details of the Colombian singer were announced on February 20, 2026, via social media posts. Fans interested in attending her concerts can find out the dates, venues, and ticket booking details here.

Shakira India Concert 2026 Announced

On Friday, non-profit organisation, Feeding India along with District by Zomato announced the third edition of the Feeding India Concert 2026, which will feature Shakira as one of the performing artists. They captioned the post as, "SHAKIRA SHAKIRA. The voice. The moves. The anthems that defined generations. India, get ready to watch SHAKIRA live. Tap 'Notify Me' to know when the tickets drop (sic)."

Shakira India Tour 2026: Dates and Venues

The Waka Waka singer Shakira will be performing in India after 19 years. She last performed in India on March 25, 2007. This year, she is set to perform in Mumbai on April 10 and in Delhi on April 15. Notably, Shakira will perform at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Dates Venues April 10 Mumbai - Mahalaxmi Racecourse April 15 Delhi - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Shakira India Tour 2026: Tickets details

If you are planning to attend one of Shakira's most anticipated concerts in India, you will need to book tickets for the respective venue online through the ticketing platform, District by Zomato. It should be noted that HSBC credit cardholders will get early access to pre-sale tickets starting February 27, 2026, from 12 PM onwards.

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM DISTRICT BY ZOMATO APP)Take a look at Shakira India Tour 2026 details here

General tickets will go live on the booking platform from March 1, 2026, at 1 PM. Moreover, the duration of the concert, as mentioned on the platform, is 6 hours and will be conducted in English. Tickets are required for attendees aged 3 years and above.

