Shah Rukh Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani dazzle at IPL 2025 opening ceremony in Eden Gardens The first match is being played on March 22, preceded by a grand opening ceremony where Shah Rukh Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, and Karan Aujla set the stage on fire. Videos and photos from the event have now surfaced.

Kolkata’s Eden Gardens turned into a spectacle of glitz, glamour, and electrifying performances as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 officially kicked off with a star-studded opening ceremony on March 22. With an enthusiastic crowd filling the iconic stadium, the evening was nothing short of magical.

SRK sets stage ablaze

The ceremony began on a high note with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), delivering a stirring speech. The King of Bollywood greeted the packed stadium with his signature charm, setting the perfect tone for the much-awaited tournament. His presence alone electrified the atmosphere, making it a memorable moment for cricket and cinema fans alike.

Shreya Ghoshal’s mesmerizing musical tribute

Next, the crowd was left spellbound as National Award-winning singer Shreya Ghoshal took center stage. She began her performance with the soul-stirring song Aami Je Tomar from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, captivating the audience with her melodious voice. Taking the celebration a step further, Shreya dedicated a special song to each of the 10 IPL franchises, making the performance truly unique and unforgettable.

Disha Patani and Karan Aujla bring the energy

Raising the entertainment quotient even higher, Bollywood actress Disha Patani set the stage on fire with her breathtaking dance moves. Her electrifying performance added glamour and excitement, leaving the audience cheering for more. Following her, Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla delivered a powerful act, making the crowd groove to his high-energy beats.

The First Match: KKR vs RCB

As the performances concluded, the excitement only grew as the first match of IPL 2025 was set to begin. The opening clash featured Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), promising a thrilling start to the 18th season of IPL.

With such a spectacular start, IPL 2025 is already setting the stage for an exhilarating season ahead. Stay tuned for more action, entertainment, and unforgettable cricketing moments!