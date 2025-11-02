Shah Rukh Khan cancels yearly birthday greeting at Mannat | Here's why The superstar took to X to issue an apology, explaining that authorities had advised him against stepping out to greet the massive crowd gathered outside Mannat.

New Delhi:

On his 60th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan’s familiar balcony wave, a ritual that has, for decades, defined his bond with fans, was notably absent. The superstar took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue a heartfelt apology, explaining that authorities had advised him against stepping out to greet the massive crowd gathered outside his iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat.

'Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people… it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues,' SRK wrote, adding that he would miss seeing his fans 'more than they would.' The post struck a deeply emotional chord with millions online, reflecting not only his humility.

Shah Rukh's Mannat fan greet has been ritual

Each year, November 2 transforms the quiet Bandstand promenade in Bandra into a festival of devotion. From early morning, thousands of admirers, from across India and even overseas, gather outside Mannat, carrying posters, singing songs, and waiting for the moment when Shah Rukh steps onto his balcony. That image arms outstretched against the twilight sky, has become synonymous with his enduring superstardom and his gratitude toward his audience.

Is it a stampede-like situation outside Mannat?

This year, however, the enthusiasm swelled beyond expectations. Videos from outside Mannat showed seas of people pressing against barricades, waving lights and chanting his name well into the night. In the interest of safety, police reportedly requested that the actor refrain from his customary greeting.

Even so, his message online became a gesture of affection in itself. Fans flooded the post with love, many expressing understanding and admiration for his concern. For a man who built his empire on emotion and connection, SRK’s apology was more than a tweet, it was a reminder that his relationship with his fans transcends proximity. Whether behind a balcony or a screen, the 'King of Hearts' remains closest to those who made him King Khan.

