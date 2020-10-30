Sanjana Sanghi pens emotional note as Fault in Our Stars author John Green praises her in Dil Bechara

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SANAJASANGHI96 Dil Bechara is the remake of Fault in Our Stars

Sanjana Sanghi’s excitements knew no bounds as she came across a message from Fault in Our Stars author John Green’s message to her. Yes, the ace writer sent her a personal message on social media after watching the actress’s film Dil Bechara which is the remake of Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort starrer.

The author praised her performance and even spoke about late Sushant Singh Rajput in his message. Here’s what he wrote, “Hey, Sanjana. John Green here, author of The Fault in Our Stars. I saw the Dil Bechara film today and really enjoyed it. I thought your performance was magnificent--full of humor and heart and deep wells of emotion. Thank you for giving such wonderful life to Kizie, and in doing so, giving new life to Hazel Grace Lancaster. I can only imagine how difficult this whole process has been with the tragic loss of your co-star. I just wanted to say thank you thank you thank you for helping bring the film to life. I wish you all the best with what I hope is a very bright future.”

Sanjana Sanghi took to her Instagram handle to share the message. She captioned it by writing an emotional note saying, “ITS JOHN GREEN HIMSELF! Could NOT resist sharing this moment with you all. And CANNOT be more annoyed with myself for missing this beautiful message for over 3 months. Thank you for these unfathomable words John. I will simply never be able to articulate what this means to me. It takes away so much heartache and pain. Thank you for giving us the most broken but beautiful world of The Fault In Our Stars, For watching our labour of love the very day it released, For embracing Kizie, she has both given and taken away so much from me. For giving us Hazel Grace Lancaster. It fills my heart up to know you felt I even came close to doing justice to the depths of her emotional journey. Indebted to you, forever. A forever fan. TFIOS all the way!”

Dil Bechara was much talked about as it marked Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film which released post his demise on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The film also starred Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee and Sahil Vaid. It also featured Saif Ali Khan in a guest appearance.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage