Samay Raina reschedules India tour amid ongoing legal controversy over 'India’s Got Latent' Earlier this month, an FIR was lodged against several YouTubers, including Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, and Ranveer Allahbadia, accusing them of promoting obscenity.

Comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina has announced the rescheduling of his much-anticipated India tour, leaving fans disappointed but understanding. The move comes amidst the ongoing legal controversy surrounding his comedy show India’s Got Latent, which has caused a stir on social media and attracted significant attention from law enforcement.

In a story on Instagram, Samay Raina wrote, “Hello guys, I am rescheduling my India tour. You all will get the refunds shortly, see you soon.”

Samay Raina's comedy show ‘Unfiltered,’ which was set to take place at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium recently, was cancelled amid the India’s Got Latent controversy. Both the shows of Samay Raina were sold-out before they were cancelled.

It has not been easy for Samay Raina after he found himself at the centre of a controversy after a YouTube episode of India’s Got Latent, where fellow YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made controversial remarks about parental sex, triggering laughter but also widespread outrage. The clip quickly went viral, sparking a nationwide debate and leading to an FIR being filed against several YouTubers, including Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, and Allahbadia, for allegedly promoting obscenity and inappropriate content.

The incident has drawn significant backlash, and the controversy continues to unfold, with the involved parties facing legal scrutiny. The Maharashtra Cyber Police are currently investigating the matter, having already summoned over 30 individuals for questioning.

Raina has yet to give his statement to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, which has already questioned Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia. Meanwhile, the controversial episode, which featured Allahbadia making comments about parents and sex, has led to multiple police complaints against the show’s creators.

As part of the fallout, Raina cancelled his shows in Delhi, scheduled for March 21 and 23, as well as shows in Gujarat earlier this year. Additionally, Raina deleted all episodes of India’s Got Latent from YouTube.

Despite the controversy, some fans have defended the comedians, arguing that their edgy humour should not be censored. Others, however, believe the content crossed the line. The ongoing investigation and the attention this case is attracting highlight the growing tension between free expression and moral standards in today’s digital entertainment landscape.

As the case progresses, Raina and his colleagues remain at the centre of a storm that continues to unfold in the public eye.