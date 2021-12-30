Thursday, December 30, 2021
     
Salman Khan’s 'Veer' producer Vijay Galani passes away in London

Vijay Galani has produced many films including Ajnabee (2001), starring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu; Achanak featuring Govinda and Manisha Koirala, Sooryavanshi (1992); Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan's 'The Power' among others.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 30, 2021 12:25 IST
Vijay Galani
Vijay Galani passes away

 Vijay Galani passes away

The news of Vijay Galani’s untimely demise has sent shockwaves in the film industry. Galani, who has produced Salman Khan-starrer 2010 film 'Veer' passed away in London. He breathed his last on Wednesday night (December 29). Reportedly, Gilani was detected with blood cancer and had gone to London for the treatment, a few months ago, with his family. Taking to Twitter, film trade analyst Atul Mohan wrote, "Shocked beyond words... Vijay ji, you will be missed forever. #VijayGalani."

Vijay Galani has produced many films including  Ajnabee (2001), starring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu; Achanak featuring Govinda and Manisha Koirala, Sooryavanshi (1992); and his last production venture was Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan's 'The Power.'  

 

