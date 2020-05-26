Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN_KHAN_UK Salman Khan's Dabangg gets an animated series

Superstar Salman Khan's popular film franchise, Dabangg is now all set to get a run as an animated series. The series will chronicle the life and capers of supercop Chulbul Pandey (played by Salman Khan in the films), and will also feature the animated avatars of all popular characters of the franchise including Chhedi Singh (played by Sonu Sood in the films), Rajjo (Sonakshi Sinha) and Prajapatiji (played by the late Vinod Khanna).

"Dabangg's biggest USP is that it is a complete family entertainer and, thus, the next logical step to further grow the franchise was to enter the animation space. The medium offers unparalleled creative freedom with storytelling, and we can focus on shorter standalone stories in lieu of longer, linear narratives. Chulbul's persona is larger than life and in animation his adventures will be showcased as never seen before," said Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan, producer of the original "Dabangg" series.

The animation studio Comos- Maya have been given the rights to produce the upcoming animated project.

On a related note, superstar Salman Khan released his latest song titled Bhai Bhai on the occasion of Eid on Monday. The video of the song has been shared on the actor's YouTube channel.The description of the song on YouTube reads, "A special gift for all of you on this auspicious occasion of Eid. Listen to Bhai Bhai and spread the brotherhood. Eid Mubarak to everyone!".

Announcing the latest track, Salman Khan took to Instagram and wrote, "Maine aap subb ke liye kuch banaya hai, dekh ke batana kaisa laga... Aap subb ko eid mubarakh ... #BhaiBhai".

On the work front, fans have been dying to watch Salman Khan return to the big screen with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is directed by Prabhudeva and also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. The film was supposed to release on Eid this year but going by the current circumstances, it's release date might get pushed forward.

