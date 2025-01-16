Saif Ali Khan's attacker asked for Rs 1 crore, reveals actor's maid: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAIFALIKHAN_ONLINE Saif Ali Khan

Details are continuously emerging about the incident of the attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan. According to the latest information, the person who attacked the Omkara actor asked for Rs 1 crore. Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday. According to the maid when the actor confronted the attacker, he asked for money

Khan, 54, was 'out of danger' following emergency surgery, said the doctors at the Lilavati Hospital where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2.30 am at his apartment in 'Satguru Sharan' building.

According to the latest information, the CCTV captured two suspects and out of them one has been identified by the Mumbai Police.

Police has registered a case of 'armed robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt'. The attacker fled using the building's staircase, a senior police official said, adding that his CCTV visuals were traced on the sixth floor, and 10 teams have been formed to nab him. Khan's domestic help, who raised alarm first, also sustained a minor injury to her hand during the scuffle. She later lodged a police complaint.