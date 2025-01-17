Saif Ali Khan attack case: Man questioned not related to stabbing, no arrest yet, says Mumbai Police

Follow us on Image Source : X Know the new update on Saif Ali Khan attack case here

Mumbai Police confirmed on Friday that the person brought to Bandra police station for questioning is not related to Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's attack case. “No one is detained in Saif Ali Khan Attack Case of now”, the Mumbai police added. For the unversed, an individual, whose name has not yet been confirmed, was reportedly brought to the Bandra police station. According to a Mumbai Police official, after police questioned other individuals who looked like the attacker, he was taken into custody. However, now the officials have confirmed that the person questioned was not related to the actor's stabbing case.

Yogesh Kadam, the state minister for home affairs for Maharashtra, told reporters on Friday that there was "no underworld gang" engaged in the Saif Ali Khan attack case.

What is Saif Ali Khan's attack case?

Actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Mumbai residence Satguru Sharan apartments on Wednesday night after an intruder stabbed the actor multiple times with a knife due to which the actor had deep injuries in many parts of his body. The viral picture of the broken knife used to attack Saif has been released. This knife has been taken out from the body of Saif Ali Khan after surgery, the picture of which has been made public by the Lilavati Hospital administration.

Earlier today, doctors of Lilavati Hospital, who operated the actor addressed a press conference and shared his health update. In the press meet, the doctors said that Saif Ali Khan is now out of danger and will be discharged from the ICU soon to a special room.

