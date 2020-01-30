Saand Ki Aankh director working on another biopic

Saand Ki Aankh director Tushan Hiranandani with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar

After chronicling the life of two of India's oldest sharpshooters, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar in "Saand Ki Aankh", director Tushar Hiranandani is working on another project inspired by a real-life story.

The director, in an interview with PTI, said his next focuses on the life of a young entrepreneur. "I am working on my next film with Jagdeep Sidhu (writer of 'Saandh Ki Aankh'). It is another biopic on a young entrepreneur, he is 25-years old. It is a motivational story from a small town. I can't reveal too many details about it at this point," Tushar said.

The director said the film is currently in the scripting stage."I am still writing it. We want to get everything right. We are yet to decide on the cast," he added.

Besides this biopic, Tushar is also working for streaming platforms. "All the stuff on OTT is different from each other. For Netflix, it is a film for which I am the creative director. I have just come on board for it," he said.

"Saandh Ki Aankh", which released last year, received both critical and commercial success.