RRR: Ram Charan brings to life iconic freedom fighter character Alluri Seetharama Raju

March 25th morning brought big smiles on the faces of the fans who had been eagerly waiting for SS Rajamouli's film RRR to release in theatres for over four years. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, the film has already broken all records on the popularity meter. The lucky fans who got to watch the early morning show in India and the ones abroad who watched it a few hours before Indians are awestruck and mind boggled. If there is one thing, all the moviegoers are talking about, then it is about Ram Charan.

Mega power star Ram Charan proved to everyone that he is a storm and he can blow people away with this terrific performance. He brought to life the iconic freedom fighter character Alluri Seetharama Raju.

Tweets are pouring in about Ram Charan which say that they cannot stop thinking about Ram Charan after watching RRR. A few others said, “RamCharan emotes through his eyes, rebel through his body language and proves yet again that he is a rare mixture of class and mass. Directors should cast him as Lord Rama asap!"

Each time history refers to the Telugu freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju, the only image that is going to come to the minds of people going forward, is of Ram Charan. His performance is the only thing being spoken about all over the Internet.

Man of few words, Ram Charan has again proved that he is a man of powerful actions. From emoting through his eyes to intense acting, Ram Charan is telling the world that he is an actor the world will cherish for a lifetime.