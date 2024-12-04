Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's production debut 'Girls Will Be Girls' gets its release date | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : X Know Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's 'Girls Will Be Girls' release date here

With screenings at TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) and Cannes 2024, the Indo-French co-production 'Girls Will Be Girls' has enthralled audiences all around the world since its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. It recently had its Indian debut at the MAMI Film Festival and took home numerous accolades from esteemed foreign festivals. Ali Fazal is the executive producer, and Richa Chadha, Claire Chassagne, and Shuchi Talati are the producers. 'Girls Will Be Girls', written and directed by Shuchi Talati, stars Kani Kusruti from All We Imagine As Light and two young talents, Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron, in the key roles.

'Girls Will Be Girls' release date

'Girls Will Be Girls' is a coming-of-age movie that will have its exclusive streaming premiere on Prime Video. The movie, which is the debut production of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's Pushing Buttons Studio, takes audiences on a journey filled with hopes, dreams, emotional struggles, and mature moments. With celebrated actress Kani Kusruti playing a key role, it also has debutants Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in the lead roles, marking writer Shuchi Talati's feature film directing debut. On December 18, the movie will get its exclusive Indian Prime Video launch.

'Girls Will Be Girls' accolades

At its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, where it took home two awards, including the top prize, The Audience Award in the World Cinema Dramatic Category, 'Girls Will Be Girls' received a great deal of praise both domestically and internationally. The movie went on to win multiple awards, including the Transilvania Trophy for Best Film at the Transilvania International Film Festival, the Grand Jury Prize at the Indian Film Festival in Los Angeles, the Special Jury Award for Acting at Sundance, and Best Film at the Jakarta International Festival and Biarritz Film Festival. At MAMI, the movie also took up four honours. It has also been shown at various internationally recognised film festivals, such as Cannes, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the Berlin International Film Festival and made its India debut at the MAMI Film Festival.

