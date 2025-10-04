'Countless battles. Endless hope': Rhea Chakraborty receives passport after five-year wait, shares post Actress Rhea Chakraborty gets her passport after a long wait. She recalled her difficult times and 'countless struggles', saying that 'patience' was her only passport during this time. Check the post here.

New Delhi:

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has received her passport after nearly five years. The Bombay High Court recently ruled in her favour, allowing her to return documents in connection with her late partner and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

For the unversed, her passport had been confiscated due to the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The 33-year-old actress shared an emotional post on her Instagram handle on Friday.

Rhea Chakraborty's Instagram post

Rhea Chakraborty recalled her difficult times and 'countless struggles', saying that 'patience' was her only passport during this time. She also expressed how she is ready for a new beginning. In the picture, she can be seen holding the passport at the airport.

She captioned the post as, "Patience was my only passport for the past 5 years. Countless battles. Endless hope. Today, I hold my passport again. Ready for my Chapter2! Satyameva Jayate."

For those who may not know, the actress was taken into custody following Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June of 2020. In October 2020, the actress was granted release on bail, provided that her passport remained in the NCB's custody. She also needed permission from the trial court each time she visited overseas.

Rhea Chakraborty's work front

It must be noted that Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. On the work front, Rhea was last seen in Rumi Jaffery's film 'Chehre'. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi in key roles. Rhea is best known for her work in films like 'Sonali Cable' and 'Jalebi'. Notably, she also made a comeback in the television space with shows like 'MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand' and 'MTV Roadies: Double Cross.

