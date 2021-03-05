Reports of Bob Dylan attending 1990 family wedding in Kolkata are not true, claims Purna Das Baul’s son

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOB DYLAN Bob Dylan

Regarded as one of the greatest musicians of all time, American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is a celebrated figure in pop culture across the globe. Naturally, he shares a magnanimous fan following in India too. A few years back, Indians were brimming with joy to learn that the global icon paid a quick visit to Kolkata in the winter of January 1990. Several media houses reported that he attended the wedding of folk singer and musician Purna Das Baul's son. Baul Samrat has three sons - Subhendu aka Bapi Das Baul, Dibyendu Das Baul and oldest son, Krishnendu Das Baul.



Turns out, the 'proud' moment never occurred. Writing to India TV, Baul's son, Bapi Das Baul (Subhendu Das) shared that there is no truth to these reports. He assured to be present during all wedding festivities at that time saying he personally looked after all the arrangements including the guest invitation.



"I was shocked and surprised to see these funny stories about Bob Dylan attending the wedding. This is untrue. It is a lie to seek media and people’s attention and be in the news when Bob Dylan got his Nobel Prize," he writes.



He informs that his father did meet Dylan but the global icon neither attended the wedding nor visited his house in Dhakuria, Kolkata.



"My father met Bob Dylan twice. First, on his USA tour organised by Albert Grossman (Dylan's manager) and secondly with my elder brother Krishnendu Das at Madison Square Garden Manhattan, New York for Bob Dylan's private birthday party," Baul wrote adding, "My mother has never met him, so the theories about her cooking Bengali 'Khichuri' for Dylan is a very nice invention story."



Reportedly, Purna Das's association with Dylan dates back to 1965 when the latter's manager invited the folk singer to sing at a festival in San Francisco. Das is said to have toured and performed at several venues before Grossman who also took him to Dylan's hometown, Bearsville.