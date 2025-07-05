Ranveer Singh removes all Instagram post a day before 'Dhurandhar' first look release Ranveer Singh will celebrate his 40th birthday on Sunday. While a big surprise is waiting for his fans, Ranveer's new Insta activity has caught netizens' attention.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has stayed away from the big screens for more than 2 years now. Now the star is gearing up for the release of his comeback film, Dhurandhar. India TV had already reported that on Ranveer's 40th birthday (tomorrow), Aditya Dhar will be releasing the first look of his upcoming spy thriller film. Now, in the same episode, not only did the actor confirm the time of the announcement, but also did a social media activity, which has grabbed eyeballs.

Ranveer deletes Instagram photos

Today, on Saturday, Ranveer surprised the fans as he deleted all the posts from his Instagram account. He didn't stop there; the actor has also removed his display picture from his Instagram account today, on Saturday. He has also deleted all the posts related to his film updates. He has even deleted his profile photo. Fans are linking this move of Ranveer to his upcoming film 'Dhurandhar'.

Ranveer's hint at 'Dhurandhar' first look

Ranveer Singh is busy preparing for his upcoming film 'Dhurandhar' these days. The first glimpse of the film will be presented tomorrow on the occasion of the actor's birthday. Ranveer Singh has also given a hint about this. Although he has deleted all his posts, he has shared an update on Instagram Stories. He has shared a picture in which '12.12' is written. Two swords are made with it. It is being speculated that tomorrow, on Sunday, at this time, Dhurandhar's first look will be released.

'Dhurandhar' is packed with action

At present, no official comment has been made by Ranveer Singh regarding why he has suddenly deleted his social media posts. Talking about the actor's film 'Dhurandhar', it is being directed by Aditya Dhar. The film is action-packed. Stars like R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Akshay Khanna will also be seen in it. The film is reportedly releasing at the end of this year.

