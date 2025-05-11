Ranveer Allahbadia gets trolled for social media post amid India-Pakistan conflict | Know Whole Matter Amid the India-Pakistan ceasefire, well-known podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia shared a post after which he became the target of trolls. Ranveer wrote a long note apologising to the people of Pakistan and then deleted it after the controversy escalated.

Well-known podcaster and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia is once again embroiled in controversy. On Saturday, he shared a post on Instagram after the announcement of the India-Pakistan ceasefire. In the post, Allahabadia apologised to the neighbouring country's citizens and also predicted that his post would anger the people of India. Just like he wrote, seeing the post, Indian social media users brutally trolled the podcaster for having a diplomatic approach during a time when there are border tensions and after Pakistan violated the ceasefire.

Ranveer Allahbadia's post for Pakistan's citizens goes viral

Ranveer Allahbadia shared a post with several slides on his Instagram account on May 10. In one, he wrote, 'Dear Pakistani brothers and sisters, I will get hate from many Indians for this, but it needs to be said. Like many Indians, I too do not have hatred for you in my heart. Many of us want peace. Whenever we meet Pakistanis, you always welcome us with love. But your country is not run by the government. It is run by your army and your secret service (ISI). The average Pakistani is very different from these two things. The average Pakistani has dreams of peace and prosperity in his heart. These two villains have harmed your economy since independence.'

Presenting facts for what he was quoting earlier, the podcaster wrote, 'Proof 1: All the terrorists caught in the last few years are originally from Pakistan. Proof 2: Your military leaders attended the state funeral of Hafiz Abdul Rauf, brother of the Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. Proof 3: Your Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, recently admitted state-sponsored terrorism on Sky News, but I care about you, not them.'

Ranveer apologised to the Pakistani public

Ranveer further added, 'Sorry from the heart if it seems that we are spreading hatred. Indians who have met Pakistanis understand your point but both Indian and Pakistani media (news channels) are spreading lies at this time. Most of our population wants peace for the innocents near the border, but India also wants to end the state-sponsored terrorism of the Pak Army and ISI.'

Ranveer Allahbadia concluded by writing, 'One final thing... this is not about Indian people vs Pakistani people, it is India vs Pakistani Army and ISI. Hope peace prevails for a long time. Inshallah.' However, he deleted the post hours after he was trolled in the comment section. While some agreed with only the second slide that Ranveer posted, others requested him to stand in solidarity with his army rather than apologising to Pakistani citizens for the sake of his views. For those who don't know, in a podcast, Ranveer had revealed that he gets millions of views from Pakistan as well.

