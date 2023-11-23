'Ranbir Kapoor ready to roar at box office': Netizens give thumbs up to Animal trailer | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM THE TRAILER Netizens give thumbs up to Animal trailer

Animal Trailer Unveiled: Minutes after the makers of Animal unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film, several netizens took to Twitter and shared their reviews. "Simply gruesome and ravaging. This will set a new Gold standard in Bollywood. Phenomenal Vanga seems to have crafted a masterpiece", said a social media user, lauding director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

For the unversed, the trailer for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, which was unveiled on Thursday, is as intense as one could imagine. The portrayal of the father-son relationship by Ranbir and Anil Kapoor is distinctive and intriguing, instantly grabbing viewers' attention and the intensity builds with each successive scene.

Watch the Animal Trailer Below

How social media reacted to the Animal trailer

"Biggest Blockbuster loading for Ranbir. Goosebumps after seeing Ranbir Kapoor acting in Animal Trailer", an X user wrote. Echoing similar remarks, another said, "Can't believe my eyes, what I just saw! The animal trailer is filled with goosebumps moments. Ranbir Kapoor is all set to give his career's best performance & Rashmika leaves a strong impact. Anil Kapoor, we can't wait to watch your brilliance & Bobby Deol, you have my heart!"

Check out some other reactions below.

All about Animal

The pan-India film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame, also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie revolves around a father and son and their troubled bond. It is set against the backdrop of extreme bloodshed in the underworld.

Produced by Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal will hit silver screens on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

