Rana Daggubati appears before ED for questioning in illegal betting app case Rana Daggubati has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at the Hyderabad Zonal ED office on Monday, in relation with the betting app case.

New Delhi:

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at the Hyderabad Zonal ED office on Monday. For those who may not know, the actor was summoned by the ED earlier on charges of promoting illegal online betting apps.

The actor's video is going viral from the ED office, where he can be seen coming out of his car and making way inside the office.

Prakash Raj, Lakshmi Manchu, Vijay Deverakonda have also been summoned

In connection with this case, actor Prakash Raj had made an appearance before the ED on July 30. In addition to it, the ED had called actresses Lakshmi Manchu and Vijay Deverakonda for questioning in the case as well. According to the official sources, the actors had 'endorsed' online betting apps allegedly involved in generating 'illicit' funds.

Under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the agency is expected to record the statements of the actors.

How did it all start?

It all started when a Miyapur businessman named Phanindra Sharma filed the initial complaint in the matter. He claimed that several well-known actors and social media influencers are pulling users to these betting apps. He claimed that because of these apps, middle-class and lower-middle-class families are suffering a lot.

