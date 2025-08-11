Box Office collection 10 August 2025: Mahavatar Narasimha becomes sixth highest-grossing film of 2025 On Sunday, 'Mahavatar Narasimha' wreaked havoc at the box office. The rest of the films did average collections.

New Delhi:

On Sunday, 'Mahavatar Narasimha' again took a huge leap and set a record. The animated mythological drama crossed Rs 100 crores in the Hindi market.

While 'Mahavatar Narasimha' dominated Sunday, there was a decline in the earnings of 'Son of Sardar 2', while 'Udaipur Files' benefited to some extent. Let's have a look at other releases as well.

Udaipur Files

It has been 3 days since Vijay Raaz starrer 'Udaipur Files' was released in theatres. On the opening day, the film started at the box office with Rs 13 lakh, then on the second day, i.e. Saturday, it earned only Rs 1 lakh. Apart from this, on Sunday, the film collected Rs 13 lakh. According to this, till now, 'Udaipur Files' has earned Rs 26 lakh. The film is based on the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the year 2022.

Andaaz 2

It has been three days since 'Andaaz 2' starring new actors Ayush Kumar, Kaisha and Natasha Fernandes was released in theatres. The film earned Rs 12 lakh on the first day of its release, then earned Rs 19 lakh on the second day. At the same time, the film again collected Rs 12 lakh on Sunday. Till now 'Andaaz 2' has earned Rs 43 lakh at the box office. Directed by Sunil Darshan, this film is a sequel to the 2003 film 'Andaaz'.

Son of Sardaar 2

The makers had high hopes for the film 'Son of Sardaar 2', but it has disappointed a lot with its performance at the box office so far. Ajay Devgn's film earned Rs 3.38 crore on Sunday, while it earned Rs 4 crore on Saturday. The total collection of 'Son of Sardaar 2' has reached Rs 41.63 crore in 10 days.

Dhadak 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's film 'Dhadak 2' is also struggling in theatres. The film earned Rs 1.75 crore on last Sunday, while it earned Rs 1.70 crore on Saturday. However, 'Dhadak 2' has got the benefit of the weekend, because the film's collection came in lakhs. This film has earned Rs 20.75 crore in 9 days.

Mahavatar Narasimha

On Sunday, 'Mahavatar Narasimha' again made bumper earnings and earned Rs 22.75 crore. The film had earned Rs 20.25 crore on Saturday. According to this, 'Mahavatar Narasimha' has earned Rs 168.65 crore in 17 days. Let us tell you that this film has become the sixth highest-grossing film of 2025. After 'Chhaava', 'Saiyaara', 'Housefull 5', 'Red 2' and 'Sitare Zameen Par', the name of 'Mahavatar Narasimha' has also been included in this list.

Saiyaara

The blockbuster film 'Saiyaara' starring Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda made a tremendous collection. But even after 24 days, the film seems to be doing a decent collection. The film also got the benefit of the weekend. It earned Rs 3.75 crore on Sunday, while the film earned Rs 3.5 crore on Saturday. According to this, 'Saiyaara' has earned Rs 318 crore at the box office in 24 days.

