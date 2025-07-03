Ramayana first look out: Kumar Vishwas to weave poetic magic in lyrics of Rs 1,200 crore epic The first glimpse of the film 'Ramayana' has come out, and people are having a hard time keeping their calm. A-listers like Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi are going to be seen in the film. But did you know the songs of the film have been written by Dr Kumar Vishwas?

The teaser of the film 'Ramayana' is trending on social media. There is tremendous curiosity in the minds of the people about this grand presentation of the story of Lord Rama on the big screen. Hollywood's biggest action director, Guy Norris, has also been associated with the film to ensure the grandeur of the film. Directed by Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari, this film will be released in two parts. The first part of the film will be released on Diwali next year, 2026, and the second part will be released exactly one year later on the occasion of Diwali in 2027.

What is the budget of the film?

It is also being discussed in the context of the film that it is the biggest-budget film in the history of Indian cinema so far, for the making of both parts of which more than Rs 1,200 crore is being spent. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the role of Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. The songs of the film are adorned with the music of Oscar winner AR Rahman, in which the magic of the writing of poet and Ram Katha narrator Dr Kumar Vishwas will be seen. His songs are the most popular in today's time, and despite occasionally writing in films, the magic of his film songs has been on people's minds even before this.

Kumar Vishwas wrote this song first

Recently, Akshay Kumar's song 'Hum Saath Chalen To Jeetenge', adorned with the voice of B Praak in the film Mission Raniganj, was liked by the people, and since then that song has become a must for victory celebrations, which is often heard everywhere from political rallies to cricket grounds. It is noteworthy that a few days ago, the film Adipurush, based on the Ramayana, was not successful despite having a very big budget because people found the story and dialogues of the film objectionable. Keeping these things in mind, this time the producers and directors of the film were also looking for a person for the songs whose study and command over words could do complete justice to a big subject like Ram Katha. This discussion is also being seen on social media that the producers and directors have contacted Kumar Vishwas for the songs so that his understanding of Ram Katha and his choice of words can make the film successful while protecting it from any apprehended controversy.

