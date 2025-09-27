Rajvir Jawanda, Punjabi singer, in critical condition after road accident in Himachal Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda was seriously injured in a road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

New Delhi:

Renowned Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda was seriously injured in a road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. According to reports, Rajvir Jawanda was riding a bike and crashed after losing control. He suffered serious head injuries.

The singer Rajvir was given initial medical care after the incident. He was admitted right away to Fortis Hospital, where medical staff refused to discuss his condition. It is said that he is in critical condition. According to a report by Amar Ujala, a number of Punjabi singers have arrived at the hospital, including Kanwar Grewal and Kulwinder Billa.

Wishes for Rajvir's speedy recovery pour in

SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted about Rajvir Jawanda's accident, wishing him a speedy recovery in Punjabi, which translates to English as "Hearing the news of Punjab's young Punjabi singer Rajveer Jawanda being injured in a road accident, may Guru Sahib grant Rajveer a speedy, and may he continue to bring pride to Punjab through his Punjabi singing."

Punjab Congress Chief Raja Warring also took to the X handle and wrote, "Deeply concerned to hear about the accident of Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda ji. Praying for his speedy recovery and good health. May Waheguru bless him with strength and healing."

Rajvir Jawanda's famous songs

Rajvir Jawanda has a strong fan following, with 2.4 million followers on Instagram and 931K subscribers on his YouTube channel. He is quite active on social media and regularly updates his fans and followers about his professional life. Some of his popular songs include 'Zor', 'Sohni', 'Rabb Karke', 'Tu Disda Painda', 'Morni', 'Dheeyan', 'Khush Reha Kar', 'Jogiya' and others.

