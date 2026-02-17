Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Rajpal Yadav Live Updates: Actor to be released from Tihar Jail on interim bail today
 Live now

Rajpal Yadav Live Updates: Actor to be released from Tihar Jail on interim bail today

Written By: Anindita Mukhopadhyay
Updated:

Rajpal Yadav is set to be released from Tihar Jail on interim bail today in connection with the Rs 9 crore loan case. The Delhi High Court granted interim relief, allowing the actor temporary release while proceedings in the financial dispute continue.

Rajpal Yadav Live Updates
Rajpal Yadav Live Updates Image Source : Instagram/Rajpal Yadav
New Delhi:

Rajpal Yadav is set to be released on interim bail today in connection with the Rs 9 crore loan case. The Delhi High Court hearing has brought a temporary relief for the actor, who was lodged in Tihar Jail for over a week. The case, linked to a financial dispute, has seen multiple developments in recent days, including responses from the loan company and court proceedings around repayment obligations.

As Yadav prepares to walk out on interim relief, questions remain over the next legal steps, the status of the loan amount, and the conditions attached to his bail. This LIVE blog will provide real-time updates, key court observations, and all verified details as they come in.

 

Live updates :Rajpal Yadav Live Updates: Actor's bail from Tihar Jail today, court developments and key details here

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 3:09 PM (IST)Feb 17, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Rajpal Yadav Court LIVE: What happens next in the case?

    Even as Rajpal Yadav gets interim bail, the legal battle is far from over. The court is expected to continue hearing the matter, including issues around repayment and compliance.

     

  • 3:09 PM (IST)Feb 17, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Rajpal Yadav Hearing LIVE: Case linked to Rs 9 crore loan dispute

    The matter revolves around an alleged Rs 9 crore loan, with the lending company seeking recovery. The case has led to legal proceedings and Yadav’s custody prior to this relief.

     

  • 3:01 PM (IST)Feb 17, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Rajpal Yadav Bail LIVE: Actor to walk out on interim bail today

    Actor Rajpal Yadav is expected to be released from Tihar Jail today after being granted interim bail in the Rs 9 crore loan case. The Delhi High Court offered temporary relief amid ongoing proceedings related to his long-pending financial dispute.

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment
Rajpal Yadav
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\