Rajpal Yadav Live Updates: Actor to be released from Tihar Jail on interim bail today

New Delhi:

Rajpal Yadav is set to be released on interim bail today in connection with the Rs 9 crore loan case. The Delhi High Court hearing has brought a temporary relief for the actor, who was lodged in Tihar Jail for over a week. The case, linked to a financial dispute, has seen multiple developments in recent days, including responses from the loan company and court proceedings around repayment obligations.

As Yadav prepares to walk out on interim relief, questions remain over the next legal steps, the status of the loan amount, and the conditions attached to his bail. This LIVE blog will provide real-time updates, key court observations, and all verified details as they come in.