Rajpal Yadav granted relief by Delhi HC in cheque bounce case, won't be sent to jail

New Delhi:

Actor Rajpal Yadav has received relief from the Delhi High Court in connection with a cheque bounce case. The matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, where the court reviewed submissions related to his interim bail and payments made in the case.

During the hearing, Yadav’s counsel informed the court that a regular bail application had already been filed. The lawyer also pointed out that the interim bail granted earlier was set to expire on the same day, making the hearing crucial for the actor.

The court was told that a substantial portion of the dues had already been cleared. According to the submission, Rs 4.25 crore has been paid to Murli Projects Private Limited, and a further Rs 25 lakh was being handed over through a demand draft on the day of the hearing.

Taking note of the payments, the court observed that a sufficient amount had been deposited. It then granted relief to Yadav, stating that he would not be sent back to jail.

The case pertains to a cheque bounce matter involving financial transactions with the company. Further proceedings in the case are expected to continue as per the court’s schedule.

Rajpal Yadav’s cheque bounce case saw a detailed exchange in court, with the actor outlining his version of events and the court issuing a final direction on repayment. The matter was heard with both sides presenting their positions on the pending dues and earlier proceedings.

During the hearing, Yadav said that in 2016, a decree had directed him to pay Rs 10.40 crore. He added that in 2018, he had brought documents related to a friend’s property worth Rs 28 crore in an attempt to address the liability. The court, however, cautioned him against making statements that could later go against him.

Yadav told the court that he had already made payments. He said Rs 2 crore had been paid earlier, and when he was unable to pay the remaining Rs 8 crore, the opposing party sought his imprisonment. He stated that he served jail time in place of the unpaid amount.

The actor also spoke about the financial aspects of the film linked to the dispute. He said the project involved Rs 22 crore, not Rs 5 crore, and argued that losses of Rs 17 crore were being overlooked in the process.

During the proceedings, the court asked Yadav whether he had taken a loan, to which he replied that he had. The judge noted that multiple opportunities had been given to deposit the amount, but it had not been done.

Reiterating his stand, Yadav said he had paid Rs 2 crore and that instead of recovering the remaining amount, the other party had pushed for his imprisonment. He added that once he had served the sentence, the matter should have been considered settled.

The court, however, made its position clear, stating that if the dues are repaid, the case can be closed. It told Yadav that if he wishes to contest the matter further, he is free to argue it in court.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 30.

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