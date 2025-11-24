Rajeshwar Singh, BJP MLA, hosts Yo Yo Honey Singh at youth concert in Lucknow to promote drug-free future Honey Singh delivered a strong message to the youth at his Lucknow concert, urging them to 'Say No to Drugs.' Meanwhile, BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh inspired the crowd with his vision of transforming Lucknow into India’s Lifestyle Capital.

New Delhi:

Honey Singh performed in Lucknow on Saturday, November 22, making it a night to remember for all his fans. The Brown Rang singer was joined by Rajeshwar Singh, BJP MLA from Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow.

Apart from ensuring fans have a gala time at his concert, the Brown Rang singer imparted life lessons on saying 'no to drugs'.

Rajeshwar Singh joins Honey Singh at Lucknow concert

Honey Singh was welcomed by a massive crowd at his Lucknow concert, which took place in the Sarojini Nagar area. Taking centre stage, Singh delivered a powerful message to the youth, urging them to 'Say No to Drugs'. His statement was met with loud hoots and cheers, which reflected the singer's deeper intent - to celebrate life with responsibility.

Adding to the momentum, Rajeshwar Singh appeared on the stage alongside Singh and also addressed the young crowd with an inspiring vision: to shape Lucknow into India's Lifestyle Capital. His message was well-received by the audience, who responded with equal zeal and enthusiasm. Not just this, the politician danced with Singh on stage, and vibed with the young crowd. Watch the video here:

Rajeshwar Singh welcomed Honey Singh in Lucknow

Rajeshwar Singh welcomed Honey Singh with open arms ahead of his Lucknow concert. "Dear @yoyohoneysingh, Lucknow welcomes you with all its heart! Your music, your journey, and your comeback are an incredible inspiration for the youth. Today, Sarojininagar will shine with your beats and your electrifying energy. Welcome to Lucknow — the city of tehzeeb, talent, and timeless charm… Where tradition is royal, and modernity is just as regal!", he wrote in both Hindi and English.

After the success of his concert, Honey Singh thanked Singh for his support. Posting a video from the concert, he wrote, "Thnk u @rajeshwarsingh.in bhaiya for making Lucknow superhit #harharmahadev."

On the work front, Honey Singh, apart from releasing his independent music albums along with film songs, recently announced the dates for his India Tour 2026.

Also read: Honey Singh attracts crowd at Electronic Metro Station Noida Sector 63 as he feeds poor children