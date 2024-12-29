Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary Special: 7 best dialogues from the 'first superstar of Bollywood'

Follow us on Image Source : X Read Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary Special here

Bollywood's first superstar, Rajesh Khanna's films did not just entertain the audience; they also had a message. Apart from this, the dialogues of many of the actor's films also became very famous. In these dialogues, too, deep lessons for life were given to the audience. Know about some such special dialogues on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

'Anand'

In the film Anand (1971), Rajesh Khanna played the role of a sick person, who knows that he will die soon but he lives life with gusto. Amitabh Bachchan also acted in the film. Most of the dialogues of this film have been famous. But the most famous dialogue is this, 'Babu Moshai.. life and death are in the hands of God.. neither you nor I can change it.. we are all puppets on the stage whose strings are tied to the fingers of God.' Even today this dialogue is etched in the minds of the audience because it has a deep lesson of living life hidden in it.

'Aradhana'

Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore were in the lead roles in the film Aradhana (1969). This film was a box office hit. One of the dialogues of this film is very famous, which is like this, 'A small wound can become a very deep scar and a small meeting can become a lifelong companionship.' This dialogue is said by the hero of the film to the heroine.

'Amar Prem'

The dialogue 'Pushpa, I hate tears, I hate tears' from the film 'Amar Prem (1972)' became an important part of Rajesh Khanna's identity. Even today, when Rajesh Khanna's name is heard, the dialogue 'I hate tears' is the first thing that comes to the mind of the audience.

'Bawarchi'

The film 'Bawarchi (1972)' was a great film of Rajesh Khanna. It also has many lessons for life. One dialogue from this film is, 'In the wait for some big happiness, we lose these opportunities of small happiness.' When Rajesh Khanna says this dialogue in the film, it seems that he is giving an effective mantra to the audience for living life.

'Roti'

A dialogue from the film 'Roti (1974)' can disturb the mind of the audience. Even today, the things said in this dialogue are the truth of our society. This is the dialogue from the film 'Roti', 'Give a heart, body, brain to a human being but don't give him a stomach. If you give him a stomach, don't give him hunger. If you give him hunger, then send him after arranging two meals a day, otherwise you have no right to give birth to a human being.'

'Avatar'

In the film 'Avatar (1983)', Rajesh Khanna's role of Khudaar Insaan was liked by the audience. There is a dialogue, 'A big man is one who doesn't consider others small', this dialogue tells that no human being is big or small, everyone is equal.

'Haathi Mere Saathi'

In the film 'Haathi Mere Saathi (1971)', Rajesh Khanna shot with elephants. This film tells the story of a different kind of deep attachment between humans and animals. There is a dialogue from this film, 'In this world, the animal with two legs is the most dangerous animal'. In this dialogue, Rajesh Khanna's character is talking about such people who are very dangerous, he called such people the most dangerous animals. Even today, there are such people in the form of humans who do inhumane things and shame humanity.

