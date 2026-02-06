Priyanka Chopra cheers for Nick Jonas as his new album 'Sunday Best' drops, dedicates long post | See pics Priyanka Chopra's husband and famous American singer Nick Jonas's new album has been released. On this occasion, PC shared a special post praising him.

New Delhi:

Indian actor and global star Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas' pairing is very popular among fans. But one thing their fans love more than the power couple are their Instagram posts dedicated to each other. They share amazing chemistry and understanding on and off the social media app and today, on February 6, Nick Jonas's new album 'Sunday Best' was released. On the occasion, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram profile to congratulate her husband and also shared several old photos. Moreover, PC's long caption has also impressed Insta fans.

Words fall short to praise: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Nick Jonas's new album 'Sunday Best' was released today. And, Priyanka Chopra has opened up her old photo album. She shared beautiful photos from the early days of her relationship with Nick Jonas. Along with this, she wrote a love note. 'I don't have the words, but I'll try to express something. You are what dreams are made of. Find someone who not only loves and respects you, but cherishes you like a treasure and isn't afraid to show it,' wrote Priyanka Chopra.

It feels like it was just yesterday, says Priyanka

The Desi girl further wrote, 'I am so grateful that the universe brought me to you. You are the best decision of my life. I am amazed by your unparalleled talent. You are the most honest and genuine person I know, and the most beautiful thing about it is that you are just like that. You don't have to try separately for it. You are the one who makes me smile every day. I am grateful that you are mine. These pictures are from our early days, but it feels like it was just yesterday.'

Priyanka further wrote about Nick Jonas's album, 'I am so proud of this album. You have poured your soul into every note and every lyric." It takes a very confident person to reach this depth and share it with the world. I love you endlessly. Do yourself a favor, listen to what you love. Grab it and listen from the beginning. This is what love should be like.'

Priyanka Chopra has also shared the link to Nick's new album in her Instagram bio. Nick Jonas commented on Priyanka Chopra's love note, 'You are my everything.'

