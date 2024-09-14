'Pralay Aayega': Sohum Shah announces Tumbbad 2 with special video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TEASER 2018 film Tumbbad was re-released in cinemas on September 13, 2024.

After the re-release of 2018 film Tumbbad, Sohum Shah on Saturday surprised his fans by announcing the sequel of the film. Taking to his Instagram handle, Sohum made the announcement through a video teaser, featuring characters Vinayak and his son Pandurang, with a voiceover from Sohum Shah saying, ''Samay ka pahiya gol hai, jo beet gaya woh phir laut ke aayega, darwaza bhi ekbar phir khulega.'' The teaser ends with the ominous words, ''Pralay, pralay phir aayega,'' hinting top-level exciting sequel.

See the teaser:

Tumbbad, the 2018 film re-released in cinemas, and is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film has surpassed re-release records of iconic films like Sholay, Mughal-e-Azam and Rockstar in terms of opening day collections.

Sohum Shah, who is also the producer of the film, expressed his excitement about the sequel and said, ''Tumbbad has been a special journey and a labour of love for us, and to see the love it continues to receive is overwhelming and only ratifies our belief and ethos of Sohum Shah Films, that content is king.''

Deets about Tumbbad

Tumbbad features the character Vinayak Rao, portrayed by Sohum Shah, navigating through the ominous night, lantern in hand, alongside his young son. The two are seen on a perilous journey, hinting at the dangerous quest that drives the narrative.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with Anand Gandhi as the creative director and Adesh Prasad as the co-director. Written by Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi, the film was produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah.

The story follows Vinayak Rao's descent into greed and obsession as he seeks out a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar. Tumbbad was a critical success, earning eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards and winning three for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design.

