Prajakta Koli gears up for her dream wedding with longtime fiance Vrishank Khanal, reveals date Prajakta Koli is all set to marry her longtime fiancé Vrishank Khanal, with their wedding fast approaching after nearly two years of engagement.

Prajakta Koli aka, the popular YouTuber and actress known for her quirky sense of humour and relatable content, is all set to take the plunge into matrimony with her longtime boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal. After nearly two years of being engaged, the couple is gearing up for their wedding, which is slated to take place on February 25, 2025.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Prajakta, best known for her role in Mismatched and Jugjugg Jeeyo, confirmed that the big day is fast approaching. Fans of the actress, who first rose to fame with her YouTube channel Mostly Sane, have been eagerly awaiting details of the wedding, and it seems the couple is finally ready to make it official.

Prajakta and Vrishank’s love story goes back years. The couple first connected during their twenties, when Vrishank reached out to a mutual friend to get her BBM pin (Blackberry Messenger). Prajakta, who admits she had never even seen him before, attended a Ganpati puja at a friend's house, where Vrishank asked her out. What seemed like a casual connection at the time has since blossomed into a strong, lasting relationship.

Opening up about their engagement, Prajakta shared a cute detail about her minimalistic engagement ring. "Vrishank got the ring. I never asked him where he got it from, but I love it," she revealed, emphasising how much it means to her, despite not being involved in the ring selection process.

The engagement came as a surprise to many, including Prajakta herself, who took to social media to share the joyous news with her fans. The couple's journey from BBM chats to an engagement ring has undoubtedly captured the hearts of fans, and now the much-anticipated wedding is just around the corner.

In addition to her flourishing relationship, Prajakta is also making waves in the entertainment world. She made her Bollywood debut in 2022 with Jugjugg Jeeyo, and her performance in the 2023 mystery thriller Neeyat earned her further acclaim. The multi-talented star is also a published author, having recently released her debut novel Too Good To Be True.

With her wedding soon approaching, Prajakta's fans are eagerly waiting to see how she juggles her personal and professional life as she embarks on this new chapter with Vrishank.