Prajakta Koli becomes first Indian on maiden TIME 100 Creators list, joins Jay Shetty YouTube-turned-actress Prajakta Koli, aka 'Mostly Sane', becomes the first Indian creator to make it to the maiden TIME100 Creators List 2025.

New Delhi:

Famous YouTuber-turned-actress Prajakta Koli, widely known as 'Mostly Sane', has become the first Indian to feature in the maiden TIME 100 Creators list, most influential digital voices 2025. The actress, author, content creator and activist is the only Indian to get featured on this list, which also features names of the renowned influential people like Indian origin British podcaster, author, entrepreneur, and life coach Jay Shetty, YouTube Marques Brownlee and content creator and TikTok star Charli D'Amelio.

On Wednesday, she took to her official Instagram handle and expressed her gratitude and thanked her audience for supporting her. She also thanked her family for standing beside her through every moment. The caption of the post reads, "We made it to @time ‘s #TIME100CREATORS list. There’s so much I should be feeling right now, and even more I should be saying. But honestly, in this moment, only two words come to mind: thank you. Thank you to my audience, for showing up, for believing, for staying. Thank you to my family, for standing beside me through every messy, magical moment. Thank you to myteam, for being my rock. And thank you to 21-year-old Prajakta, who dove headfirst into storytelling as a creator with no plan, no prep, no roadmap… just heart. Just instinct. Just the love for stories. So yes, thank you. I guess that’s all there is to say. And maybe, it’s everything."

Check Prajakta Koli's Instagram post below:

The list quotes Prajakta as saying, "Over the past decade, Indian YouTuber Prajakta Koli has become one of the country’s most popular comedy creators. Since launching her channel @MostlySane in 2015, the 32-year-old has built a following of 7.3 million on the platform—and 8.7 million additional on Instagram—thanks to her comedic sketches that playfully riff on Indian traditions and family dynamics. (One of her most popular YouTube videos, “Every Family Meal Ever,” has 6.5 million views.)"

For the unversed, she made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' co-starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani in key roles. Koli rose to fame for her role in Netflix's romantic comedy series 'Mismatched', where she played the role of Dimple Ahuja. The series also features Rohit Saraf, Muskkaan Jaferi, Abhinav Sharma, Kritika Bharadwaj, The Royals actor Vihaan Samat and Roadies fame Rannvijay Singh in the lead roles.

