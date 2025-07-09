Meet Charithra Chandran, the Bridgerton Season 2 sensation, outshines Andrew Garfield at Wimbledon Know about Charithra Chandran, the Bridgerton Season 2 actress who recently stole the spotlight and outshone Spider-Man fame actor Andrew Garfield at the Wimbledon 2025 held in London.

Recently, several renowned celebrities from the entertainment and sports industries, including Spiderman fame actor Andrew Garfield with Monica Barbaro, to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, along with her wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championship 2025, held in London.

Several pictures and videos of Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro at Wimbledon quickly went viral on the internet. The duo were seen laughing, talking, and even sharing a kiss. However, it wasn't the viral kiss which caught everybody's attention that day. Instead, someone sitting quietly behind Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro snatched the spotlight.

It was Charithra Chandran, the British-Indian actress best known for her role as Edwina Sharma in the second season of Netflix's hit series Bridgerton, who turned heads at Wimbledon 2025. Sitting just behind Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield and his partner Monica Barbaro, Chandran became the unexpected star of the day, with social media buzzing more about her elegance than the celebrity couple in front of her.

Charithra Chandran at Wimbledon Championship 2025

In the viral pictures, Charithra can be seen in a white shirt paired with a green cashmere sweater over it, and a pair of luxe lambskin shorts and pristine Nappa pumps. She also shared pictures on her official Instagram handle from that day and wrote, "Repping @wimbledon green with @ralphlauren Wouldn’t be summer without it," which left fans reeling for her poise and charm." Charithra Chandran's Wimbledon look was styled by stylists Holly White and Eoin Thomas Higgins, and her hair was done by Ilham Mestour.

The 28-year-old British Indian actress, Charithra Chandran, was born to Indian Tamil doctors and grew up in Oxford. She has been performing from a very young age and has smartly balanced her academics and acting. After graduating from Oxford University, she got the opportunity to work in television and grabbed a role in the second instalment of the 'Alex Rider' series, which was released in 2020 on Amazon Prime and IMDB TV. In 2022, she featured in Netflix's series 'Bridgerton Season 2', where she played the role of Edwina Sharma. Her role was praised by the viewers and critics.

