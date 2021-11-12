Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRABHAS/TWITTER Prabhas' fan pens a suicide note over 'Radhe shyam' update

Actor Prabhas, who is referred to as the Telugu 'Rebel Star,' has grown his image as a Pan-India star, with his spellbound movies like 'Baahubali' and 'Saaho'. The actor who is hailed as one of the top and most loved actors in the cinema industry, which soon be seen in film 'Radhe Shyam' along side Pooja Hegde. Now, in a shocking turn of event, Prabhas' ardent fan from Andhra Pradesh penned a suicide note over the makers not releasing Radhe Shyam's updates.

He also accused the UV creations team and the director Radha Krishna for being responsible for his suicide. He claimed that he never wrote any letter in his life but for the first time he is writing a suicide note. The letter that surfaced online, read "I never dreamed that I would write a suicide note as I have not written a single letter so far. At least I think Radhe shyam team will give an update even after seeing my death. it's enough, no more asking."

Meanwhile, on Prabhas' birthday, the makers of 'Radhe Shyam' treated fans with a new teaser video of the film. The team introduced his character Vikramaditya. In the video, Prabhas looked dapper in a suave tuxedo. "Vikramaditya will see you soon," he captioned the video.

The film is set to release on January 14, 2022, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead role. The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s and has been shot extensively in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad. Radhe Shyam is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations, Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.