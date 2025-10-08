'Peel oranges or drink juice?': Akshay Kumar engages in fun banter with CM Fadnavis at FICCI Frames 2025 On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar interviewed Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. He asked a funny question about 'how to eat oranges' that made the CM laugh and reminded him of an old interview and a similar question asked back then.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who once made headlines for his light-hearted 2019 interview with PM Modi, recently had a fun chat with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at the FICCI Frames 2025 event, which took place in Mumbai. The conversation brought back memories of his famous 'mango question', as Akshay once again asked a playful question, and the Chief Minister gave a witty reply.

During the conversation, the duo also discussed plans to revamp Mumbai's Film City. However, it was Akshay Kumar's quirky question about "how to eat oranges" that caught the audience's attention. Read further to know the details.

What was Akshay Kumar's question?

During the event, Akshay Kumar said, "It's a lovely day, 25 years of FICCI, we all gathered here, and we have Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with us on this special occasion. This is only the second time in my life that I have interviewed someone. The first time was with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and now I have the opportunity to speak with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. I asked PM Modi how he eats mangoes. People made fun of that question, but I won't change." Continuing the conversation, Akshay asked CM Fadnavis, "You're from Nagpur, and Nagpur is famous for oranges. So, do you like oranges?"

The Chief Minister’s OG-style answer

The Chief Minister laughed and replied, 'Yes'. Akshay immediately asked, "Do you peel oranges and eat them, or do you make juice in a mixer?" Devendra Fadnavis responded uniquely, explaining that he likes to eat oranges differently: "I cut the orange in half, sprinkle some salt on it, and eat it like a mango." He added with a smile, "Only OG people know this way of eating oranges."

Akshay expressed his happiness, saying, "I learned something new today, and I will definitely try it." The conversation didn't end there. Akshay Kumar also asked the Chief Minister a question that made the atmosphere more emotional. He asked if there was a film that had deeply influenced him. Devendra Fadnavis replied, "Anil Kapoor’s film Nayak: The Real Hero inspires me a lot. It not only influenced me but also troubled me. In the film, Anil Kapoor becomes the Chief Minister for a day and makes many important decisions. Today, when I am in this position, people expect the same from me. That film set a high standard.” He further added, "Films have shaped my thoughts, sensibilities, and emotions. They have helped me remain true to myself."

