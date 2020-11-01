Padmini Kolhapure’s birthday bash: Shraddha Kapoor and family attend the party. See pics

Image Source : INDIA TV Padmini Kolhapure’s birthday bash

On the occasion of her birthday on 1 November, Sunday, veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure announced that she is all set to launch her own music label.

In her birthday event, her family including niece Shraddha Kapoor and nephew Siddhanth Kapoor, graced their presence. Padmini who is turned 55 today is Shraddha’s mother Shivangi Kolhapure’s elder sister. Shivangi along with husband Shakti Kapoor also attended the event.

The "Prem Rog" fame senior actress will soon unveil the first song under her music label called Dhamaka Records. Talking about it she said in a statement, "I am extremely happy that I am celebrating my birthday with my nearest and dearest ones. I am also excited to announce that my record label Dhamaka records will be launching very soon with our first song! I am very thrilled to embark on this musical journey and look forward to working with all the great talent out there.”

Padmini Kolhapure is married to Pradeep Sharma who is a producer and has a son named Priyank Sharma who was also present in the event.

Meanwhile talking about Shraddha, she was looking extremely pretty in a simple light blue dress. The whole family posed happily for cameras.

Take a look at their lovely pictures:

For the unknown, veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure began her career as a playback singer and has sung songs in films like Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Burning train and Kitaab. She is also related to legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

With inputs from IANS.

