Oscars 2023 Nominations: The Elephant Whisperers shortlisted in Best Documentary Short Film category

Updated on: January 24, 2023
Oscars 2023 Nominations: "The Elephant Whisperers," directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, made it to the shortlist of five nominees out of a total of fifteen for the Best Documentary Short Film category at the Academy Awards. Other nominees in this category include Haulout, How do you measure a year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger At The Gate. 

"The Elephant Whisperers" is a documentary that depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers. It is produced by Oscar winner Guneet Monga of "Period. End of Sentence" fame.

To make it to the final five, the Tamil title had to fight it out with "The Flagmakers", "Nuisance Bear", "Shut Up and Paint", "Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison", "Anastasia", and nine other documentary shorts in the section.

Meanwhile, the 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 and the ceremony will be hosted for the third time by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

Earlier, speaking to Deadline, director Kartiki Gonsalves opened up about the film. "I’ve got a lot of feedback saying that it portrays the dignity of both the magnificent elephants and the Indigenous people who’ve lived with them and shared with them for centuries. And [viewers] said that they understood elephants on a much deeper level, and some people just said it was so calming to see coexistence in the best way," she stated.

