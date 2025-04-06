Only two Bollywood films earned more than their production cost in 2025: Know details Almost 20 Bollywood films have been released in theatres so far and out of these only two have been able to not only earn more than their production cost but have also attracted audiences into the theatres, despite several releases.

From Kangana Ranaut's Emergency to Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, several films have been released in 2025 so far. This list also includes Shahid Kapoor's Deva and Ajay Devgn's Azaad. However, these films were not able to get the tag of superhit as they either failed to recover the production cost or their earning remained average at the box office. However, the film season was not bad for every actor. Two Bollywood actors were not only able to break this streak, but their films are still running in theatres. While you might have guessed by now that one of them could be Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, read further to know about the other Bollywood hit of 2025.

The Diplomat is the second hit of 2025

It has been 22 days since the release of John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb's film The Diplomat. On one hand, films like Sikandar and Chhaava, L2: Empuraan were being discussed, on the other hand, John's film quietly participated in the race without any discussion. Not only did it remain a part of the race, but gradually it has earned a decent amount. According to official figures, the film collected Rs 35.83 crore in 3 weeks. If we look at the weekly earnings of the film, it earned 19.45 crores in the first week and 10.68 crores in the second week, while the third week's earnings were 5.30 crores.

According to Sacnilk, the film earned 40 lakhs on the 22nd day and till 10:45 am today, it has earned 80 lakhs, taking the total to The Diplomat has become the second Bollywood film to become a hit this year. Sky Force, which did more than this and did business of more than 100 crores, also could not be included in the hit films because its budget was 160 crores.

The Diplomat has been made in just 20 crores and by earning more than 37 crores, the film has earned 185 percent of its budget. This film is directed by Shivam Nair. Based on a real-life incident, this film stars John Abraham and Sadiya Khateeb in important roles.

Chhaava has been running in theatres for the past 50 days

Only Chhaava has earned more than 600 crores and has made its name in the list of blockbuster films. Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Kumar's period drama has been running in theatres for the past 50 days. After this, the second successful film is The Diplomat. Apart from this, all the films released this year like Deva, Fateh, Emergency, Loveyapa, Badass Ravikumar and Azad flopped.

