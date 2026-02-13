Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. O'Romeo X review: Fans laud Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bharadwaj's film, hail 'thrilling' first half

O'Romeo X review: Fans laud Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bharadwaj's film, hail 'thrilling' first half

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bharadwaj's O'Romeo has hit theatres, and social media platform X is buzzing with reactions. Viewers are praising the actors' performances and the storyline, with many calling the first half a "thrilling rollercoaster."

Read O'Romeo X review here.
Read O'Romeo X review here. Image Source : TMDB
New Delhi:

O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, finally hit the big screens on Friday, February 13, 2026, and fans didn't waste any time catching the first-day first-show. Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, This Bollywood film also marks the reunion of Vishal and Shahid after more than eight years. It features Triptii Dimri in the lead role. 

So far, the gangster thriller has been receiving positive responses from internet users. However, only time will tell if Vishal Bharadwaj and Shahid Kapoor's film manages to truly impress the audience. Let's take a look at the O'Romeo's X review here. 

O'Romeo X review

One X user praised the first half of the film, calling it "enjoyable" and "well-paced." His post read, "first half done. Stylish action, well paced and usual dark humour. Enjoyable till now." 

Another user called it a "rollercoaster." He praised Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's performances and said the story focused on a solid buildup. His X post read, "#ORomeo  – First Half Review The first half of #ORomeo is a thrilling rollercoaster. #ShahidKapoor and #TriptiiDimri deliver strong performances, with the story focused on solid buildup. The action scenes are brutal and well-executed. Overall, a very good first half - hoping the second half is even better (sic)."

For the unversed, the film clashed at the box office with Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gorav's Tu Yaa Main. 

This is a developing story.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment
O Romeo Shahid Kapoor Triptii Dimri Vishal Bharadwaj
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\