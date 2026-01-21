O'Romeo trailer: Rahul Deshpande makes his Bollywood debut with Shahid Kapoor's film after ruling YouTube Indian classical singer and actor Rahul Deshpande is making his Bollywood debut with Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo. As shown in the O'Romeo trailer, Rahul Deshpande will be seen playing the role of a police inspector. Read on for more details.

New Delhi:

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's O’Romeo was released on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, across social media platforms. The trailer has received praise from audiences ever since its release.

From Shahid Kapoor's performance to Avinash Tiwary's transformation, fans loved the 3-minute-and-8-second-long trailer. Notably, besides the lead cast, eagle-eyed viewers also spotted Marathi singer Rahul Deshpande in one of the sequences and admired his look as an inspector, which came as a surprise for many.

Rahul Deshpande makes his Bollywood debut with O'Romeo

For the unversed, Rahul Deshpande is an Indian classical singer and actor who has worked in several Marathi films including Me Vasantrao (2021), Amaltash (2024) and Katyar Kaljat Ghusali (2015). He also runs a YouTube channel where he uploads his classical performances and Marathi songs. With Vishal Bhardwaj's film, O'Romeo, Rahul will be making his Bollywood acting debut.

As shown in the O'Romeo trailer, Rahul Deshpande will be seen playing the role of a police inspector. However, the name of his character and the film's plot are still under wraps.

Users expressed their excitement over Rahul Deshpande's look in the trailer. One wrote, "O'Romeo! Amazing trailer! All the best, Rahul! Loved your look (sic)". Another added, "Finally, the moment we’ve all been waiting for! Can't wait to see you on the big screen. O'Romeo in theatres from February 13 (sic)". One fan shared screengrabs of Rahul's look on their Instagram stories, writing, "Khatarnak! What a surprise (sic)".

(Image Source : RAHUL DESHPANDE'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Rahul Deshpande's Instagram stories.

Rahul Deshpande announces separation from wife after 17 years of marriage

For the unversed, singer-actor Rahul Deshpande announced his separation from his wife in September 2025, after 17 years of marriage. He shared the news with fans and followers via Instagram, writing, "Dear friends, Each of you has been a meaningful part of my journey in your own way, and that's why I want to share a personal and important update with you. I have already shared this news with some of you. After 17 years of marriage and countless cherished memories, Neha and I have mutually parted ways and continue our lives independently (sic)."

The couple have a daughter named Renuka and will be co-parenting her. In his note, Rahul added, "I chose to take some time before sharing this update to process the transition privately and to ensure that everything was thoughtfully managed, especially with the best interest of our daughter, Renuka, at heart. She remains my highest priority, and I am committed to co-parenting her with Neha, with unwavering love, support, and stability (sic)."

