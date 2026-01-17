Nupur Sanon sings 'Bepanah Pyar Hai' for Stebin Bin at her wedding, leaves sister Kriti Sanon in tears | Watch Much like actress Parineeti Chopra, Nupur Sanon also sang the song, titled Bepanah Pyar Hai Aaja during her bridal entry. Watch the video here.

New Delhi:

Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon, tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and singer Stebin Ben in both Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies held in Udaipur. She made her bridal entry unforgettable by adding a personal touch to her wedding festivities. Much like actress Parineeti Chopra, Nupur also sang the song, titled Bepanah Pyar Hai Aaja during her bridal entry.

Taking to Instagram, Nupur Sanon’s sister and Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon shared the wedding video on Saturday, January 17, 2026. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy Tears Nups.. this song in your voice with those beautiful lyrics you’ve added is pure LOVE.. This video has my heart! (sic)."

